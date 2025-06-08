Sophie Cunningham Filled Up The Stat Sheet With A Pre-Game Leg Show

Sophie Cunningham is taking things one pregame outfit at a time. The Indiana Fever guard suffered an ankle injury and a broken tooth during a rough game last week.

The tooth has since been fixed and the ankle appears to be doing much better, according to her pre-game arrival on Saturday as the Fever took on the Chicago Sky at the United Center.

Cunningham, who still evidently isn't back to full strength, joined an injured Caitlin Clark on the bench to cheer on her teammates. It turned out the Fever didn’t need either of them.

Indiana still demolished Angel Reese and company by 27 points.

While she didn’t appear on the stat sheet in terms of minutes, points, and all the rest, Cunningham did as far as her pre-game leg show is concerned.

This is part of growing the game. Cunningham, even while injured, contributed to another victory for the Fever and the WNBA as a whole.

You can discount the social media aspect and the tunnel part of the game all you want, but putting up a strong performance there is going to land more brand deals.

With more brand deals come more name recognition and an overall increase in interest in the WNBA. Sophie Cunningham understands this part of the game well.

If you build it, they will come. Keep showing up, keep putting up numbers, even if it's off the court, and don't let an ankle injury slow you down.

Hard work is going to separate the best of the best from the rest of the league and no amount of complaining or claims being made about being one of the best will change that.

The shots will either fall or they won't. Cunningham's shots are falling.