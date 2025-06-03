Sophie Cunningham Loses Half A Tooth In Rough WNBA Game

The WNBAMMA has claimed another victim.

The injuries are starting to mount for the Indiana Fever who were already without Caitlin Clark. Now Sophie Cunningham is down with an ankle injury and a new dental issue.

On Tuesday, Cunningham revealed she'll need to have a tooth repaired.

"Tell me you play in the W without telling me you play in the W," Cunningham captioned a TikTok video before smiling and revealing she lost half a tooth.

How'd it happen?

It's unclear, but fans are mentioning how Cunningham was looking around on the court during Friday's game against the Connecticut Sun.

"During the game I was like ‘she’s either looking on the ground for a tooth or a contact…’ but the broadcasters never said anything so I thought it was just me," one fan wrote on Tiktok.

Apparently, Caitlin's buddy was looking for half of her tooth.

Meanwhile, over on her Instagram Story, Clark made fun of Sophie by posting a meme of Jim Carrey in "Dumb and Dumber" with his chipped tooth.

There's never a dull moment in this league if you don't care about the basketball outside of what Clark's up to.

At least the ladies didn't cook up any fake racist storylines yet this week.