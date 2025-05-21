WNBA's Sophie Cunningham Shoots Down Allegations Of Affair With Phoenix Suns CEO

WNBA veteran Sophie Cunningham strongly denounced rumors stemming from a lawsuit filed by a disgruntled Phoenix Suns employee, Glen Traylor, which alleged that Cunningham had an affair with married Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein.

Cunningham, who played six seasons with the Phoenix Mercury before being traded to the Indiana Fever in the offseason, addressed the claims in a statement posted on social media Wednesday, calling the allegations malicious and false.

"I am deeply saddened by the recent false accusations made against me by Gene Traylor, someone I do not know and have never met," Cunningham, 28, stated. "Let me be clear, his statements are untrue and extremely hurtful."

The rumor of a relationship between Cunningham and Bartelstein emerged from a blurb in Traylor's lawsuit, which primarily targets the Suns organization for inadequate workplace standards.

The lawsuit quotes Traylor telling Bartelstein about rumors of a "sexual" relationship between the executive and the former Mercury player.

It also details a conversation regarding Cornelius Craig, a new employee allegedly hired as vice president of security and risk management, to demote Traylor from his role as director of security and risk management. The lawsuit includes the claim, "Josh Bartelstein is f***ing Sophie Cunningham."

Traylor's lawsuit marks the fourth time a Suns employee has sued the organization.

As reported by OutKick's Amber Harding Snyder, "Four lawsuits have been filed against the franchise since November. All the suits have been filed in Arizona federal court and concern claims that allegedly took place under the leadership of mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia, who purchased the teams in February 2023."

Cunningham emphasized her commitment to basketball and integrity, stating, "I am here to compete, play basketball at the highest level, and win for my team and my fans, while inspiring other women that they can do or be anything they ever dream of becoming. I hold myself to the highest integrity, and my values guide me on and off the court."

She also criticized the media's handling of the story: "To the media who reported on this, I have always spoken the truth and been transparent with press inquiries.

"In this instance, it feels irresponsible that I was never asked for a comment about the accusation before several clickbait stories went to print. I will not let untrue gossip take my focus away from what is most important to me, which is basketball, my supportive team, and fans."

A Phoenix Suns spokesperson refuted the allegations, stating, "The recent reports concerning Josh Bartelstein and Sophie Cunningham are entirely false and morally reprehensible. Let’s absolutely be clear about the origins of these claims."

Cunningham played for the Mercury from 2019 to 2024, averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game over her career with the team.

