Sophie Cunningham Mentioned In Bombshell Lawsuit Against Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits over allegations of workplace mismanagement, including racial discrimination, retaliatory firings and sexual harassment. In the latest suit, filed May 13, Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein is accused of having an affair with current Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

The lawsuit was filed by former Director of Security Gene Traylor, who accuses the franchise of racial discrimination and claims it has serious security deficiencies. Traylor alleges that the organization ignored urgent safety concerns that ultimately led to breaches, like when Britney Griner was harassed at the airport.

In his lawsuit, Traylor recounts a conversation with Suns executive Dan Craig, during which Craig allegedly told Traylor and others, "Josh Bartelstein is f*cking Sophie Cunningham."

Cunningham played for the Phoenix Mercury for six seasons before she was traded to the Indiana Fever in late January.

Neither Cunningham nor Bartelstein have commented publicly on the matter. But while the accusations are only hearsay, they raise major alarm bells about conflicts of interest and abuse of power. It's simply not a good look for the (married) CEO of a professional sports franchise to participate in an alleged affair with a player — especially given the fact that Bartelstein is reportedly heavily involved with Phoenix's "basketball decisions."

Four lawsuits have been filed against the franchise since November. All the suits have been filed in Arizona federal court and concern claims that allegedly took place under the leadership of mortgage mogul Mat Ishbia, who purchased the teams in February 2023.

All four plaintiffs are represented by Sheree D. Wright of IBF Law Group.

"The through line in these lawsuits is the credible, detailed, and independently corroborated testimony of multiple current and former Suns employees — across departments, races, and roles — who allege a culture of racial discrimination, retaliation, hostile work environments, and systemic failures in accountability," Wright said in an email to Front Office Sports.

But Stacey Mitch, senior vice president of communications for the Suns, has denied all wrongdoing, calling the latest allegations "delusional and categorically false."

This is not the fresh new start the Suns and Mercury were looking for when Ishbia took over from disgraced owner Robert Sarver. Sarver was previously suspended for a year and fined $10 million after an investigation uncovered racist, sexist and abusive behavior in the workplace.