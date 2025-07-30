Sophie Cunningham Blasts People Who Say Caitlin Clark Isn't Face Of WNBA: 'Dumb As F**k'

Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA. That's an indisputable fact. But, it's 2025, which means there are some people out there who will argue about undeniable facts (like that men can become women, for example). Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham fired back at people who try to claim Clark isn't the face of the WNBA on her new podcast, "Show Me Something."

On Wednesday, it was announced that Cunningham signed a deal with Colin Cowherd's podcast company, The Volume, to launch her own show. Later in the day, Cunningham released her debut episode, and she came out of the gates firing. Here's another indisputable fact: Sophie Cunningham understands how to market herself and her products. Ripping Caitlin Clark haters is the best possible way to break into the podcast game.

"It literally pisses me off when people are like, ‘she’s not the face of the league' … WHAT?!" Cunningham said of her WNBA teammate, Caitlin Clark. "We have a lot of badasses in our league… but when people argue that she's not the face of our league… you're dumb as sh*t. You're literally dumb as f**k."

Tell 'em, Sophie!

It's funny if anyone finds this commentary controversial. Caitlin Clark is undoubtedly the face of the WNBA. In fact, that might be underselling it. Clark is bigger than the league. The WNBA was hemorraghing money, struggling to get attendance or TV viewership, and essentially only existed so that the NBA could brag that it was advancing women's sports.

Clark came along, and now the WNBA is regularly drawing over one million TV viewers, packing arenas (when Clark plays), and has become part of the national sports conversation. Players are even wearing shirts that say "Pay us what we're worth." Everyone in the league benefits from Clark being in the WNBA, and the rest of the players are likely to see much larger paychecks in the near future. That's almost all because of Clark.

Yet, there's still that group of WNBA players – and their media defenders – who try to argue nonsense like "the league is bigger than one player." I mean, technically, yes. Caitlin Clark isn't the ONLY player in the WNBA. She's just the only one that matters when it comes to attention, viewership and attendance.

Sophie Cunningham rose to stardom when she came to Clark's defense on the court and later blamed the WNBA and its referees for not protecting its star player. Now, she's doing the same for Clark off-the-court. While the vast majority of players have realized that demeaning Clark on-and-off-the-court is a path to relevance, Cunningham has chosen a different route. She's become Clark's biggest ally in the league, and it's working wonders for her profile.