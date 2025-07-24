Sophie Cunningham Says She Was Fined $500 For TikTok Video Poking Fun At WNBA Refs

The Indiana Fever guard is just one of many players across the league who have criticized WNBA officiating this season.

Sophie Cunningham said the WNBA fined her $500 after she posted a video on social media making fun of referees.

The Indiana Fever guard posted the TikTok video last week, and, as of Thursday morning, it had racked up 1.3 million views.

"I got fined $500 for this TikTok.idk why this is funny to me," she wrote on X. "like ok. you got it bud! Cause there’s not more important things to be worried about with our league right now."

In the video, Cunningham lip-synced the words to Sabrina Carpenter’s song "Manchild" with the caption "@ some refs."

"Stupid. Or is it slow? Maybe, it’s useless," Carpenter sings in that particular portion of the song.

Cunningham posted the video just a few days after her teammate, Caitlin Clark, had a fiery exchange with an official during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun. In that same game, Cunningham took a couple of hard blows — including an elbow to the face — that weren't called by officials.

While the Fever (and Clark, in particular) tend to be on the receiving end of a disproportionate number of these no-calls, this was hardly an isolated incident.

Coaches, players and broadcasters all over the league have all voiced frustration this year over inconsistent calls, excessive physicality, and what they describe as a lack of transparency or accountability from league officials.

During a press conference ahead of Saturday's All-Star Game, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert acknowledged that the league is well aware of the criticism. But she didn't offer much of a solution.

"As we go forward on the officiating, we hear the concerns. We take that employee input," Engelbert said. "Every play is reviewed. We spend hours and hours and hours. Obviously, we use that then to follow up with officials’ training.

"Consistency is important. I think some people observe our game versus other basketball formats [and think] there aren't a ton of fouls called, but I realize consistency is the name of the game."

Just don't mention that lack of consistency — unless you feel like donating $500.