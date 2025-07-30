Sophie Cunningham Gets Pro Wrestling Offer From Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss

Women of Wrestling co-owners David McLane and Jeanie Buss believe the Indiana Fever "Enforcer" would be a great fit for the wrestling ring.

Earlier this season, Sophie Cunningham assumed the role of "enforcer" on the Indiana Fever squad. Now, she may have just earned herself a deal in pro wrestling.

Cunningham first turned heads back in June when her superstar teammate, Caitlin Clark, was both poked in the eye by Connecticut Sun guard Jacy Sheldon and knocked to the floor by Connecticut's Marina Mabrey. This prompted Cunningham to stand up for Clark by throwing Sheldon to the floor before being ejected from the game.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark's Enforcer Sophie Cunningham Is A Black Belt Who Used To Bloody Her Own Sister

While speaking on a panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, David McLane — Women of Wrestling (WOW) founder and co-owner — shouted out Cunningham, saying she would be a great fit for the wrestling ring.

"I'm from Indiana. I'm from Indianapolis, and that's the home of not only the second-best basketball team in the country this last year, but the biggest name in professional basketball today, Caitlin Clark," McLane said. "And Caitlin Clark has an enforcer. She's the Marty McSorley to Wayne Gretzky, and she is a stunning athlete."

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, who is also a co-owner of WOW, agreed. Buss took to X on Sunday in order to recruit Cunningham.

"We would love to have [Sophie Cunningham] join us at @wowsuperheroes," Buss wrote. "She is talented, dedicated and a fierce competitor!!"

(Buss acknowledged in a later post that she had accidentally tagged the wrong X handle for Cunningham.)

Cunningham has not yet publicly responded to the WOW offer, but the WNBA veteran has been a little busy. Just this week, she landed a brand deal with Arby's after she wore a pregame T-shirt declaring, "Hot Girls Eat Arby's."

On Wednesday, it was also announced that Cunningham has signed a podcast deal with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume media company. She'll co-host a new show called Show Me Something with reality TV star West Wilson of Bravo's Summer House.

It truly is the Summer of Sophie.