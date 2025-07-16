Comedian Shane Gillis Drops Wild, Off-Color Caitlin Clark Joke At ESPYs

Humor draws big laughs from the room of athletes and ESPN’s ever-annoying personalities

ESPN finally got something right by hiring comedian Shane Gillis to host the 2025 ESPYs.

Kicking off the festivities on Wednesday, Gillis opened with a series of off-color jokes, including a sharp take on Caitlin Clark's plans after the WNBA.

A day after Clark seemingly re-injured her groin and clashed with officials in a game against the Connecticut Sun, Gillis poked fun at the physical scrums she’s endured as the face of a fiercely competitive league.

Sure, Clark gets tossed around by opponents; the WNBA certainly loves to put a target on this white girl's back.

Gillis, who met Clark in April and was admittedly star-struck, has noticed, and he's now putting the league in an uncomfortable spotlight.

"When Caitlin Clark retires from the WNBA, she’s going to work at a Waffle House so she can keep doing what she loves most, fist-fighting black women," Gillis quipped, drawing big laughs from the room of athletes and ESPN’s ever-annoying personalities.

Chennedy Carter, DiJonai Carrington, and Marina Mabrey might want a word, Shane.

Add that to the Epstein jab and an SGA foul-merchant dig, and Gillis is off to a strong start.

From getting her eyes poked to getting shoved to the ground, Clark has been on the end of some furious plays in less than two full seasons in the WNBA.

Considering all the added attention and revenue boost she's attracted, it's a mystery to fans as to why she continues to absorb the physical pounding.

The comedian, best known for being fired from Saturday Night Live for his politically incorrect humor, now has ESPN executives — the wokest in sports — eating up his jokes in primetime.

Go woke, go broke … or don't go woke and watch your career take off, with Gillis as the prime example.

