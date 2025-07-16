Fever's Caitlin Clark Out Against Liberty, WNBA All-Star Game Status Uncertain

As expected, the Indiana Fever ruled out superstar guard Caitlin Clark for Wednesday night's game against the New York Liberty. Clark suffered a groin injury late in Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, and she seemed to be a long shot to play on Wednesday.

Clark had missed five games previously with an injury to the same groin and her status moving forward is uncertain. The timing couldn't be worse for the WNBA, as the All-Star Game – in which Clark is one of two team captains – is on Saturday. Clark also committed to compete in the league's three-point contest on Friday night. It's also unclear if Clark is going to be able to participate in that event.

If Clark were to miss the 3-point contest and/or All-Star Game, it would be absolutely devastating for the WNBA. Not only did she easily receive more fan votes than any other player in the league, she's the driving force behind the league's suddenly improved television ratings.

Not only that, but the All-Star festivities are being held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Fever. Tickets have long been sold out, with fans eager to see Clark in action in one of the league's marquee events.

It's impossible to overstate the importance of Clark in the WNBA and particularly in the All-Star Game. If she doesn't play, it puts a massive damper on the entire weekend.

Beyond that, this is the third time this season she has been forced to miss time with an injury. Her continued absence is a problem for the league as it heads toward the homestretch of the season and the playoffs.

The Fever entered Wednesday's game at 12-10, sitting in sixth place in the WNBA. The top eight teams qualify for the playoffs, so Indiana currently holds a spot in the postseason. Much like with the All-Star Game, the league desperately needs Clark to make the playoffs so it can maximize viewership and ticket sales.

Right now, all of that is up in the air. That's what happens when a league is almost entirely dependent on one superstar.