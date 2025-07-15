Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Leaves with Late-Game Injury Against Connecticut Sun

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark left Tuesday’s WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden after a non-contact injury, raising concerns about re-injuring the groin that previously caused her to miss five games.

Late in the fourth quarter, after assisting teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Clark suddenly grimaced and clasped around the area of her recent injury.

Visibly upset, Clark tried to walk off the injury as Indiana called a timeout with 39 seconds remaining.

The Fever led 84-75 at the time and went on to secure an 85-77 victory over the Sun at TD Garden.

Despite a slow start, Clark delivered a strong performance, finishing with 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists.

After the game, Fever coach Stephanie White spoke about the injury and did not have any encouraging news on C.C.'s status.

"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin, so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White said (via Fever beat reporter Scott Agness).

The matchup against the Sun was anticipated to be intense, following physical clashes in their previous encounter.

On Tuesday, Connecticut’s Tina Charles struck Indiana’s Aliyah Boston in the face, though the play was not deemed a flagrant foul.

The Fever are scheduled to play the New York Liberty on Wednesday as part of a back-to-back.

Clark missed five consecutive games due to her left groin injury, beginning with the Indiana Fever's game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 26.

She returned on July 9 against the Golden State Valkyries.

During her absence, the Fever posted a 3-2 record, including a win over the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner's Cup final. Clark is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.7 steals per game this year.

