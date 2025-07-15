Caitlin Clark Voted Most Likely To Be Face Of WNBA In Anonymous Player Poll

In an anonymous player poll, more than half of WNBA players picked the Indiana Fever star as the future of the league.

Despite all the tension, media drama and Olympic snubs, WNBA players have finally admitted: Caitlin Clark is the future.

In a new anonymous player poll conducted by The Athletic, 53.8% of WNBA players surveyed said the Indiana Fever superstar will be the face of the league five years from now. The poll surveyed 40 players across the league and gave them the chance to speak freely — and Clark was the clear favorite.

Coming in a distant second was USC’s Juju Watkins, the college phenom expected to enter the WNBA in 2027, with 17.9% of the vote. Paige Bueckers, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, followed with 14.1%. The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese landed at 6.4%, while three-time league MVP A'ja Wilson received just 3.8% of the votes.

It’s a notable show of respect for Clark, who entered the league with colossal expectations (and fanfare) in 2024 and has remained women's basketball's biggest draw in her sophomore season. That said, peer reception hasn't always been warm. In this year's All-Star voting, WNBA players ranked Clark just ninth among guards — though 1.29 million fan votes helped make her a starter and captain for Saturday's game in Indianapolis.

Still, this poll shows that players around the league recognize Clark as a marketing powerhouse.

After missing 10 games with quad and groin injuries this season, the reigning Rookie of the Year is back to full strength and set to compete in both the Starry 3-Point Contest and the All-Star Game this weekend. With the league spotlight squarely on Indianapolis, Clark has another opportunity to show why so many believe she's not just the face of the league in five years — she's already there.