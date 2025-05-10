Another Disgusting Report Emerges About Jordon Hudson As The Walls Start To Close In

Another day, another disgusting Jordon Hudson smear piece in the media. Sad. Predictable, but sad. We used to be such a great country.

Now? Now, we don't believe in true love. Instead, we believe in tearing people down, and mocking them, and starting nasty little rumors about them. Well, I won't stand for it. Not when it comes to Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick. I've been following this wonderful couple since last summer, and I will be damned if I jump ship now.

I'm all in.

Anyway, the same dude who reported Friday that JordOn had been banned from UNC facilities – FAKE NEWS, by the way – had another nasty report up his sleeve.

According to Pablo, Jordon is the nastiest, meanest, most narcissistic person on the planet. His words – not mine!

I stand with JordOn and Bill

Disgusting. Slanderous. Not the way I wanted to start a big second weekend of May.

"One person said 'she is the worst person I've ever dealt with on earth, and I've dealt with actual sociopaths'. I'm not saying that is everyone, I'm just saying this story is extreme."

And how about Pablo here acting like he's breaking the Watergate story (another fake news one, by the way)? "I know what I signed up for."

OK, pal. Take it down a notch. This is TMZ stuff. Not exactly groundbreaking journalism.

Anyway, I'm firmly in JordOn's camp here. The whole world is out to get these two, and if they need a fighter in their corner, consider me IN.

If Bill wants to date a 24-year-old who was studying college algebra 18 months ago, I say go for it. If Jordon wants to spend her weekends at Bill's house on Nantucket, soaking up the sun and enjoying Cisco Brewery on Bill's dime, I say GO FOR IT.

And if these two want to run the entire damn town of Chapel Hill, I want the statues built TOMORROW. I want UNC to be a wagon this year. I want the Tar Heels to beat the piss out of every single opponent they face, and then I want JordOn doing postgame interviews alongside Bill just to trigger the fake news media.

This is the sort of off-the-field drama that either makes a team grow closer, or rips them apart at the seams.

Bill, Jordon and the Tar Heels are at a crossroads here with the season mere months away.

Their next move is critical.

