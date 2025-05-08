Jordon Hudson's Trans Miss Maine Pageant Rival Blocks OutKick After Crying About Lack Of Interviews

Cat got your tongue, Isabelle?

Days after lecturing the media for not reaching out with interview requests, transgender Isabelle St. Cyr, who will be Jordon Hudson's main competitor in this weekend's Miss Maine USA pageant competition in Portland, clammed up when OutKick reached out Thursday with an interview request.

After asking two questions pertinent to the competition, I was blocked on Instagram by St. Cyr.

"I am not interested. Thank you for reaching out," the beauty pageant wrote back before blocking me.

That's strange. You had a different tone just a few days ago.

"Less than half of the news articles about me have reached out to me for comment," St. Cyr lectured media outlets last week. "I think it's important to remember that a lot of these news articles, especially the ones that are very politicized are just trying to get you to click on something. They're trying to make that quick buck off of your view."

Not me, Isabelle. Let's chat. I want to know all about the platform and what you think of Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, swooping into Maine when she's busy spending her time on Nantucket and in North Carolina running a football program.

Instead of answering the questions, St. Cyr blocked my personal account and my OutKick Screencaps account.

"There are a lot of people making assumptions about me. There's a lot of people making and forming opinions about me without even knowing who I am or what I stand for," the Maine native continued.



"I've said time and time again, I'm doing pageants because I love pageants and I love pageantry. I believe I have everything it takes to become the next Miss Maine USA and compete at Miss USA. That is why I'm competing.

"I'm competing because I want to represent my platform. I'm competing because I want to represent myself well. I'm competing because I want to learn and make new friends. This has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with a girl from a small town with a big dream."

What did I ask the transgender Miss Maine competitor that was so bad?

Can you point us to your platform for the pageant so we have the correct information? Do you think it's fair for Jordon Hudson to compete for Miss Maine when she's not living in the state and doesn't even spend much time in the state?

The Miss Maine pageant kicks off Saturday with the preliminaries starting at 7 ET.

Can a transgender pageant queen beat JorDON Hudson? It's going to be one of the biggest sports stories of the year.