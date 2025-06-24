Shane Gillis Will Be Your New ESPYs Host - Will ESPN Allow Him To Be Funny?

ESPN has called on Shane Gillis to help save the ESPYs.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was announced that the longtime comedian would be this year's ESPY Award show host after years of dismal ratings. The sports network's decision to go the route of an at-times controversial, but still hilarious and massively popular comedian is an interesting one, as you can imagine some in attendance won't be too fond of Gillis' previous history of sometimes making racial and homophobic jokes.

Controversy sells, however, and although it's highly unlikely Shane Gillis will be performing some of the same stand-up jokes that he's done throughout the years at the Skankfest comedy festival, it will be curious to see how much creative freedom the network gives the comedian.

FANS ARE ALL-IN ON SHANE GILLIS, BUT WILL THE NETWORK BE?

So far, sports fans have been giving Gillis and ESPN the benefit of the doubt, with many chiming in on social media that this may be the first time they've watched the annual award show in years, or ever.

"Might actually have to tune in this year," one person tweeted. While another wrote: "A very rare W by ESPN!"

In recent years, the ESPYs have been hosted by everyone from Danica Patrick to 2024's Serena Williams, who decided to invoke race during her monologue by comparing Caitlin Clark to Larry Bird because "white people are really crazy" about her.

Yikes.

Needless to say, the award show has been a tough watch throughout the years and the audience responded accordingly, by not tuning in, despite a slight increase last year with an average of 2.64 million viewers. Last year's show also had its share of hiccups, including when it awkwardly ended early for some viewers as some local affiliates cut into the end of the show with their local news instead, without giving any sort of heads up.

It also had Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman Award, something that Pat McAfee was not pleased about at the time.

GILLIS HILARIOUSLY RIPPED NICK SABAN DURING COLLEGE GAMEDAY

Gillis was most recently featured on the network as a guest during College GameDay this past season and was able to carefully walk the line just enough to not trigger too many people that can't handle jokes these days - although Nick Saban didn't appear too amused at Gillis' Alabama dig.

As ESPN continues to try and bring in the younger demographic and push the boundaries by bringing in Pat McAfee and having Stephen A. Smith do and say whatever ridiculous things he wants, Shane Gillis is a perfect choice to be this year's ESPY host.

The only question is - how much room will ESPN and Disney give him?

