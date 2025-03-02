Shane Gillis Faces Serious Backlash Over 'SNL' Performance: WATCH

Some people weren't impressed with Shane Gillis' performance hosting "Saturday Night Live."

The star comedian returned for his second time hosting Saturday night. He previously hosted in 2024 after originally being fired by the show over jokes people found offensive.

His return to "SNL" and his incredible rise in comedy is a pretty solid sign that cancel culture is dying, but people weren't impressed Saturday night.

Shane Gillis blasted for "SNL" performance.

The main issue seems to be Gillis' monologue. The comedian even noted that the crowd was pretty liberal, and it didn't seem to be landing as well as it might with his usual audience.

Now, I found it pretty funny at times, but I'm a normal dude. I like funny things. I'm not a woke sensitive loser.

Watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for reactions to roll in, and many weren't positive.

Again, I don't understand the backlash at all. I found his monologue to be pretty solid. Was it the funniest stuff I've ever heard? No, but it definitely had some laughs in it. Also, how many comedians could work a lengthy Ken Burns reference into a monologue and have it be legit funny? Not many.

People need to lighten up a bit and relax. Social media is acting like Gillis isn't funny, and that's just not true. The man is hilarious, and outrage on social media doesn't change that fact. The video below is 30 minutes of some of the best comedy online, and it's also a serious history lesson.

That's one of the best parts about Gillis. He's not just funny. He's outrageously smart when it comes to history.

What do you think of Gillis and the backlash? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.