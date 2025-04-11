Shane Gillis Says He Was 'Stunned' Meeting Caitlin Clark Before One Of His Shows

Whether some of the folks in and around the WNBA want to admit it or not, Caitlin Clark is a massive star who transcends sports, and now, she's even making some other big names starstruck, including comedian Shane Gillis.

On the latest episode of Gillis' podcast Matt And Shane's Secret Podcast, Gillis and his co-host Matt McCusker were talking about how two people that left McCusker starstruck upon meeting them were comedians Louie CK and Dave Chappelle.

That led Gilis to bring up running into Clark ahead of one of his shows in Indianapolis.

"I just added a third to the people that have stunned me... Caitlin Clark, dude. Caitlin Clark was at the show," Gillis told his co-host Matt McCusker. "Before the show, we were in Indianapolis on Saturday, and we were like 'This is the house Caitlin Clark built,' talking about the Pacers building."

"We were at lunch, and I was like 'It would be f---ing sick if Caitlin Clark came to the show, that would be nice.' And then I was pacing back and forth between the show and green room, and then Caitlin Clark walked by.

"Then I was like, 'Do you want to hang out in the green room?' And she was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"

That's some high praise. Gillis has met some big names from Hollywood and the world of sports over the last few years. I mean, he even pissed off Nick Saban on College Gameday.

Still, it was Clark who made her way on to that list of celebrities who have left him starstruck.

That says quite a bit about Clark's star power… and yet, of all people, those around the WNBA seem hesitant to embrace that star power.

It makes no sense to me. Every league on the planet would kill for a player that marketable and with that much crossover appeal.