Saints’ Cam Jordan Latest Athlete Targeted In Nationwide Burglary Wave

Burglars are getting so bold, they’re robbing Cam freakin' Jordan.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is the latest professional athlete caught in a growing wave of home burglaries.

According to WDSU 6, two men broke into Jordan’s Old Metairie home on September 14 while he was playing in the Saints’ 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at the Caesars Superdome. With his family at the game, the house was empty. Investigators say the suspects entered through a back door, stole jewelry, and fled.

Jefferson Parish deputies quickly launched an investigation.

Police arrested Donald Robinson, 28, of Stockbridge, and Jadon Brown, 19, of Conyers, within days.

Some of Jordan’s stolen property was recovered.

Two other suspects, Jahaun Suber, 20, and Devell Ortiz, 19, remain wanted on burglary-related charges.

Jordan addressed the incident on X, writing, "Yah that Sunday sucked … the most important things, my family, was and is safe."

The break-in adds to a growing trend of criminals targeting professional athletes’ homes while they’re on the road.

Previously, Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, several Los Angeles Dodgers players and more athletes were victims of similar burglaries.

Prescott later boosted his private security, hiring armed protection. Tua Tagovailoa also increased security after noting the surge in athlete break-ins — all within the past two years.

Thieves have been monitoring players’ public appearances and social media posts to strike when homes are empty, prompting FBI officials to warn athletes to limit what they share online.

Federal investigators say organized crews have been operating across state lines, tracking schedules, and targeting high-value homes.

Jordan hasn’t commented further, but his case underscores a growing reality: while players battle on the field, criminals are scouting from the sidelines.

