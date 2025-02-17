LA Burglars Are Now Targeting Soccer Stars

Los Angeles' star athletes are once again under the spotlight after another burglary rocked the Southland.

LAFC forward Olivier Giroud, 38, was robbed of an estimated $500,000 in jewelry during a break-in at his home in LA earlier in February, according to TMZ. The goons made off with goods, including 10 mind-blowingly expensive watches.

On Feb. 5, Giroud's wife discovered a shattered window and contacted police about the burglary, prompting the LAPD to investigate. No arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

Athletes in LA have been victim to an increased number of break-ins these past few years.

From Dodgers players to members of the Clippers and now LAFC players, LA's richest are targeted by vandals.

As a notable international soccer star, the Frenchman accumulated great wealth before joining the Los Angeles Football Club, accruing an estimated $40 million throughout his career. He played for Arsenal, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Home burglaries targeting athletes have also sprung up nationwide, including a few unlucky names like NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow.

In Burrow's case, an investigation into the break-in at his home in Hamilton County led to the arrest of four Chilean immigrants, three of whom were indicted for breaking into the Bengals quarterback's mansion and stealing roughly $300,000 worth of goods.

An FBI investigation into the nationwide burglaries identified a South American criminal group's involvement in carrying out these robberies. Their methods have included scouting athletes' social media to break into their homes during ‘away’ contests.

