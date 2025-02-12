Three Illegal Chileans Indicted Over Connection To Break-In At Bengals QB Joe Burrow's House

Three illegal Chilean immigrants have been indicted over their connection to the break-in at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Hamilton County house on Dec. 9.

The illegals, believed to be part of a Latin American gang involved in a burglary ring in the United States, have been indicted on two felony charges: first-degree felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and burglary, according to KCCI.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich and Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey made the announcement Wednesday, indicting Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello.

KCCI reported that the three individuals are subject to an ICE detainer, meaning that even if they manage to post bond, they will not be permitted to leave the country. A fourth immigrant believed to be involved in the burglary was not indicted.

As part of their arrest, the men were caught with photos from the break-in scene, posing for the cameras with Burrow's stolen goods (totaling roughly $30,000). A Bengals and LSU shirt was recovered among the suspects' belongings after an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper pulled the men over after violating traffic lanes.

During the traffic stop, three men used fake IDs, and their vehicle sported Florida plates. A search warrant linked one of the phones seized from the illegal Chilean visitors to a recent visit to Hamilton County — notably on Dec. 9, the same day Burrow's home was burglarized. The plot was carried out as Burrow visited Arlington, Texas., for a Monday Night Football matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Although Burrow was not home, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton called the police and discovered a broken window in Burrow's bedroom.

Details from the investigation at the break-in noted that Burrow's security detail had been near the driveway when the burglars snuck into the home.

