Joe Burrow's 'Friend' Olivia Ponton Gets The Offseason Started Modeling Bikinis In Turks & Caicos

Olivia Ponton isn’t hanging around in Cincinnati now that the offseason has arrived for most of the NFL, including the Bengals. The model and friend, rumored girlfriend, or employee - whichever term you prefer - of Joe Burrow has her toes in the sand.

The 22-year-old model is stiff-arming those "queer-baiting" accusations that followed the news that she was the one house-sitting the Bengals quarterback's house when it was broken into in December. She is doing so, down in Turks and Caicos.

You can’t blame Olivia for bailing on Ohio in January for the island vacation destination.

Who knows where she'd be right now or what her "employer" would be keeping her busy with had Burrow and the Bengals made it to the playoffs?

As it stands, Olivia Ponton doesn’t appear to be working or dropping any hints in a viral TikTok video about her relationship status.

This is about bikinis, beaches, and books.

Olivia Ponton is putting in offseason work in her bikini

All the exclusive sources claiming that the model and the quarterback have been hooking up since the fall aren’t on her mind. Not while she's lying around, doing cameos, and modeling bikinis for Instagram.

Okay, so maybe she's doing a little work for her social media anyway, and sure she did recycle that song in another one of her TikTok videos, the song that the internet thinks is a hint at Burrow relationship.

Other than that, it's all bikinis at the beach for Olivia. She captioned her latest, "consider this a cameo🎀."

And before that it was "laying around🐚🌊🏝️🤍" with a gallery of bikini pictures to get her week started. Not a bad way to kick off the offseason.

If, as rumored, she is in a relationship with the star quarterback and if he is along for the offseason vacation, then missing out on the playoffs is indeed not the end of the world.