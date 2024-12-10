Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Olivia Ponton Called In Joe Burrow Burglary

While Joe Burrow was busy keeping the Cincinnati Bengals' season alive against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, he was also becoming the latest NFL player to have his home broken into.

During the Bengals' 27-20 win over the Cowboys, police were being called about a break-in at his home. A woman had dialed 911 to report that her daughter was at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati-area home, and her daughter was wondering if she should hide or go outside.

An interesting and unexpected wrinkle to the unfortunate break-in story is that the woman's daughter, according to TMZ Sports, is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton. The police report stated that after her mother Diane called police, the 28-year-old also placed a call.

Ponton told police, according to the report, that when she pulled up to Burrow's home she noticed a "shattered bedroom window and the room ransacked."

What was the SI Swimsuit model doing there? Well, she lives there according to the call she placed to the police. She said, "Someone broke into my house ... It’s like completely messed up."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton says she lives at Joe Burrow's Cincinnati-area home

Now, before you start drawing any conclusions about what a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model living at an NFL star quarterback's home might mean, the documents from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office state that she "is employed by Mr. Burrow."

Ponton reportedly also provided "a non-detailed itemization of what items were possibly missing" to responding officers. She hasn’t addressed the burglary at Burrow's home or her relationship with him as an employee or otherwise.

Throw a rough 5-8 season through 13 games Joe Burrow's way if you want. Make fun of what he wears pregame if that's your thing. None of it seems to rattle this guy.

Something tells me a burglary at his home while he's on the road isn’t going to throw him off his game either. Something also tells me he's going to be just fine.