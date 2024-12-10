Bengals QB Joe Burrow Latest NFLer To Have His Home Broken Into During A Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has reportedly become the latest athlete to become a victim of having his home broken into, and it reportedly happened while he was in Arlington, Texas for the Bengals' 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

According to WLWT, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a break-in had taken place at Burrow's Anderson Township, Ohio home and that police had been called, but didn't get into the specifics about what had transpired.

WLWT reporter Karin Johnson reported that a woman had called the police to the home and the details are pretty harrowing.

Johnson reported that a woman called 911, telling the operator that her daughter was staying at Burrow's home when she heard someone trying to enter the home.

Johnson also reported that in a separate call, the woman who was in the home at the time also called 911, and appeared to confirm that a break-in had taken place.

According to WLWT, an officer was on detail at Burrow's home that night — perhaps not a surprise given the rash of break-ins at athlete's homes over the last few months — and radio traffic from Monday night indicated that a bedroom window had been broken, with the room itself being ransacked.

This incident at Burrow's house comes a couple of months after Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into within hours of each other. Those incidents also centered around a Monday Night Football game in which both were playing.

Since then, the league has issued a memo about the incidents to warn players, while NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the incidents are "believed to be tied to a South American crime syndicate."