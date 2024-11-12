Houses Of Mahomes, Kelce Burglarized Within Hours Of Each Other Last Month

About a month after it happened, it's being reported that Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both had their homes burglarized within hours of each other.

According to TMZ Sports, documents from the Cass County Sheriff's Office indicate that Mahomes' home in Belton, Missouri was broken into around midnight on Oct. 6.

It's not exactly what — if anything — was taken from Mahomes home during the incident, but the plot certainly thickened when Kelce's home in Leawood, Kansas was broken into less than 24 hours later.

TMZ reports that the break-in at Kelce's place occurred around 7:30 pm local time on Monday, Oct. 7. Interestingly, that was just after kickoff of that week's Monday Night Football matchup between Mahomes and Kelce's Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints.

It's been reported that $20,000 in cash was stolen from Kelce's home and the back door was damaged in the incident.

The tight end's high-profile girlfriend Taylor Swift happened to be in town that day for the game, however, the two reportedly stayed in a Kansas City hotel after the Chiefs defeated the Saints on Oct. 7, and the burglary itself was reported to police on Oct. 8.

Man… that sucks.

Here's something I don't think people necessarily consider about being a big-name athlete like these guys are: everyone knows your schedule. More than likely it wasn't a coincidence that the break-ins happened when they did, since whoever was responsible knew that they were not likely to be home, especially right after their game started.

On top of that, it's not exactly a secret that they're well-off. I mean, Mahomes has a par 3 hole at his house.

It's a horribly invasive thing to have happen to anyone, and hopefully, the authorities in the Kansas City area will be on top of this one.