Joe Burrow's Sometimes Lesbian 'Friend' Olivia Ponton Accused Of 'Queer Baiting'

Is Joe Burrow's new ‘friend’ Olivia Ponton really into being a lesbian (sometimes) or is she cosplaying?

That's the charge being leveled against the Victoria's Secret model by her fans, who were under the impression that the 22-year-old supermodel swung more from the lesbian side of the plate.

In her latest Instagram post where she claims that "outfits, food, work [and] painting," are the things that make her happy, Ponton, who proudly flies the rainbow flag on her social media page, was confronted over the news that she's a friend of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and just happened to be watching Burrow's house two weeks ago while he was off playing a football game.

In 2021, Ponton told the world that she was bisexual, but then, there was a pivot and, as of 2023, she identified as pansexual, which means she's attracted to ALL genders and sexual identity.

Blah, blah, blah.

The lesbians are worried that Ponton is "queer baiting" them.

"So Olivia I really have to ask something and answer any way you see fit cause I truly don’t mean any harm or ill will when I say this," Instagram user Tamar Greene, who calls herself, "Your girlfriend's favorite lesbian," wrote on the social media platform.

"I am just having a hard time with you claiming to be a queer icon and being so out and proud as a queer woman and then popping out with a man. You have on more than one occasion said you are lesbian (you have also said you’re pan so completely understandable) and that you don’t date men," Greene continued.

"I understand totally if you are still figuring yourself out and I know that sexuality is fluid so if that’s the case rock on. But I can’t help to feel like this is also another sad instance of queer baiting. Regardless, I wish you nothing but love and positivity on this journey ♥️"

Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton just friends, or is the gunslinger capable of turning the pansexual into a heterosexual?

The consensus among those who believe Ponton is queer baiting them after the Burrow news dropped also believe Ponton's relationship with a woman named Kai Novak was just window dressing.

"I think those that have been following knew this the whole time. kai was for clout / being able to put the rainbow up," one Instagram analyst wrote.

"She’s not attracted to men or women. She’s attracted to attention," wrote another.

Is Joe Burrow capable of stealing one of the lesbian community's top stars? Will the lesbians be forced to root against Burrow because he's swooped in and stolen one of their heartthrobs?

BUCKLE UP!