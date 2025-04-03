Dodgers Newcomer Blake Snell Suffers Home Break-In

Los Angeles Dodgers newcomer Blake Snell, signed to a $182 million contract, had his Seattle-area home in Edmonds broken into on March 26, amid a bizarre wave of burglaries targeting athletes.

The incident occurred the day before Snell’s Opening Day pitch for the Dodgers, with no one present during the break-in.

READ: Dodgers’ Thrilling Comeback on Ohtani Bobblehead Night Powers Historic Perfect Season

That same week, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman also reported a break-in at his residence.

A representative for Snell confirmed the news to KING5, noting that Edmonds PD has launched an investigation. Police suspect multiple individuals are involved, though no arrests have been made.

Details of the stolen items remain unclear, as Snell was not home to assess the loss, and other family members were unsure of missing belongings.

"I can confirm that our home was recently broken into," the statement read. "Thankfully, no one was harmed. We’re working closely with local authorities and are incredibly grateful for their swift response and ongoing support."

"We have security footage that is actively assisting in the investigation, and we’re confident the individuals responsible will be caught and removed from our community," the statement continued. "If you know something, say something — please contact local law enforcement."

READ: New Arrests Deepen Mystery Surrounding Joe Burrow's Home Break-In

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure provided an update: "There’s some indication that there was at least more than one suspect.

"A burglary had occurred, a broken-out window... glass had been kind of strewn through the house. But with the main victim not home and able to account for specific items, other family members weren’t exactly sure, so we’re still working through that."

READ: Reigning Champion Dodgers Make First Big Splash, Sign Blake Snell As Opposing Fans Scream Foul

The break-in adds to a growing trend of athletes’ homes being targeted, often while they’re away for games. NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Joe Burrow have also been hit.

Evidence suggests some burglars, including Chilean immigrants arrested in Burrow’s case, may be part of a nationwide scheme exploiting athletes’ schedules.

In 2024, the FBI launched an investigation and urged athletes to avoid sharing their locations on social media to deter such crimes.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela