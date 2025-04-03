Dodgers’ Thrilling Comeback on Ohtani Bobblehead Night Powers Historic Perfect Season

The 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers made the record books in just eight games this season, becoming the first defending World Series champ to start the new year at 8-0.

That was perhaps the least impressive part of Wednesday night’s Dodgers-Braves clash at Chavez Ravine, where the champion roster suffered a miserable first half, only to pull off a comeback and snatch Atlanta’s soul.

The day started with buzz over Shohei Ohtani’s bobblehead night — fans lined up hours early (some as early as seven hours prior) to snag the giveaway, expecting just 40,000 in stock based on the typical count for a Dodger bobblehead night.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with manager Dave Roberts #30 after hitting a home run during the ninth inning to defeat the Atlanta Braves 6-5 at Dodger Stadium on April 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Los Angeles, CA - April 02:  Kids from Palmdale show off their Shohei Ohtani bobble head prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Dodgers brass later stunned the faithful, announcing every fan would receive one.

So, it was only fitting for Ohtani to step up in the ninth and blast a walk-off home run to left-center, sealing a 6-5 win.

Marred by Max Muncy’s throwing errors and a rare stinker from big-money ace Blake Snell, the Dodgers stared down a 5-2 deficit by the third. However, mid-game, Muncy ditched his torpedo bat for his trusty regular one — a desperate switch that paid off.

When the chips were down, this t LA roster proved too damn good to sink.

Bats from Tommy Edman (leading the club with four homers) and newcomer Michael Conforto ignited key moments to flip the script.

Los Angeles, CA - April 02:  Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers watches his game winning walk off home run off relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning as the Dodgers defeated the Braves 6-5 to win a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Then came Ohtani’s dagger. The stars seemingly always align over Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers skip Dave Roberts was speechless.

"I was dumbfounded with the way we were playing," he said postgame. "I didn’t recognize that club in the first couple innings. And then just dumbfounded how we found a way to win. We had no business winning that game, but to our guys’ credit, we just kept fighting."

Cash built the lineup, but the Dodgers’ title-winning crew clicks like champs. They travel to Philaelphia for a three-game visit to the Phillies starting Friday.

