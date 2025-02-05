New Arrests Deepen Mystery Surrounding Joe Burrow's Home Break-In

More arrests have been made connected to the break-in at NFL quarterback Joe Burrow's $7.5 million mansion in December, revealing what appears to be a wide-reaching web of South American criminals targeting professional athletes in America.

Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have headlined the NFL stars hit by these thieves.

Burrow's house was broken into while he was attending the Cincinnati Bengals' away game. That day, the Bengals visited Arlington for a primetime Monday Night Football clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

As reported on OutKick, a bedroom window had been broken, and Burrow's room had been ransacked.

The break-in was discovered by a Sports Illustrated model staying at the Bengals QB's residence, and the hunt for these criminals commenced.

According to reports on Tuesday, two men, Dimitriy Nezhinskiy and Juan Villar, were arrested as part of FBI probes looking at burglaries in New York, with both men suspected of "conspiracy to receive stolen property related to their purchasing of stolen goods."

WLWT5 reported that Nezhinskiy and Villar had been in contact with two of the four Chilean nationals who were arrested in January and deemed responsible for the break-in at Burrow's mansion.

Nezhinskiy and Villar have been accused of purchasing luxury items tied to a series of cross-country burglaries carried out by a group of South American criminals.

In January 2025, four Chilean nationals who had overstayed their visas were arrested and connected as prime suspects in the Dec. 19, 2024, break-in. A Bengals and LSU shirt was recovered among the suspects' belongings — Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales, Sergio Cabello and Alexander Chavez.

Back in December, the FBI released a statement noting that organized theft groups from South America were organizing the burglaries. The FBI additionally warned pro athletes to refrain from revealing their locations on social media to avoid being targeted while traveling out of town.

The four Chilean men were pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on IR-70 (Jan. 10) after violating traffic lanes.

During the traffic stop, three men used fake IDs, and their vehicle sported Florida plates.

A search warrant linked one of the phones seized from the illegal Chilean visitors to a recent visit to Hamilton County — notably on Dec. 9, the same day Burrow's home was burglarized.

Following the break-in, Joe Burrow expressed his dismay and noted that his privacy had been violated.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said, "and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

