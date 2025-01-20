Illegal Chilean Immigrants Linked to Break-In at Joe Burrow's Home

Four Chilean nationals who overstayed their visas are now the prime suspects in the Dec. 19, 2024 break-in at Joe Burrow's home. Burrow's house was broken into during an away game for the Bengals.

The Bengals visited Arlington that day for a primetime Monday Night Football clash with the Dallas Cowboys.

As reported by WLWT on Monday, the four Chilean men were pulled over by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on IR-70 (Jan. 10) after violating traffic lanes.

The group carried two automatic center punch tools in the glove box, used to break into homes.

A Bengals and LSU shirt was recovered among the suspects' belongings — Jordan Sanchez, Bastian Morales, Sergio Cabello and Alexander Chavez.

During the traffic stop, three men used fake IDs, and their vehicle sported Florida plates. A search warrant linked one of the phones seized from the illegal Chilean visitors to a recent visit to Hamilton County — notably on Dec. 9, the same day Burrow's home was burglarized.

The four men face multiple charges, "including participating in a criminal gang, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing official business and possession of criminal tools," according to WLWT.

Burrow’s break-in sent shockwaves through the league, just the latest in a string of burglaries hitting NFL players. Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce also suffered break-ins this season.

As a result, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa swore to beef up his home security to fend off any burglars targeting his home. Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott also bolstered his home defense after his fiancée had goods stolen out of her car.

The NFL star quarterback was thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after the break-in at his home in Hamilton County. Things got even crazier when the police report dropped, revealing that a Sports Illustrated model was at Burrow's residence to discover a broken window in Burrow's bedroom.

Burrow told the media that he felt the burglars violated his privacy.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said, "and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

