Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Robbed While Heading To Pilates Workout

Athletes are being targeted for their prized goods across America.

These costly turnovers reached Sarah Jane Ramos — fiancée of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott — on Christmas Week after her vehicle was looted in the Dallas area.

Prescott's wife-to-be lost an estimated $40,000 to $50,000 in prized handbags and other valuables.

According to TMZ Sports, Ramos (a wine specialist) was rushing to Pilates class on Dec. 26 when she accidentally left her car unlocked. The 31-year-old was also trying to dodge rain as she hustled to Pilates.

Prescott, the Cowboys' $240 million quarterback, and Sarah Janes Ramos have been romantically linked since 2023. They were first spotted together in September of that year during a Cowboys versus Giants game.

Since then, they have welcomed a daughter, who is now 10 months old.

The Daily Mail reported that Ramos had several items stolen from her car, including designer handbags and purses from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada." The outlet also noted that Sarah Jane lost several credit cards, which the culprits tried using for purchases. No arrests have been made so far.

The mystery looms regarding a recent string of burglaries targeting athletes and WAGs and how the FBI hopes to thwart these criminals with their ongoing investigation.

As part of their investigation, the FBI announced that burglars entering the U.S. illegally from South America could be behind targeted attempts to burgle professional athletes.

Recent burglaries have affected stars like Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Both had their homes broken into while they were playing away games.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow also fell victim to burglars, having a window at his residence broken while Burrow was away and playing on Monday Night Football.

The FBI has also informed athletes to limit their exposure on social media during ‘away’ contests as a precaution to prevent thieves from targeting their homes.

