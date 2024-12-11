Bengals QB Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Recent Home Burglary

Joe Burrow is upset with the added attention of being a public figure, which includes being targeted by crooks.

On Monday, Burrow's home was burglarized while he was playing in Arlington against the Dallas Cowboys (Week 14).

A bedroom window was broken in his Cincinnati mansion, and a Sports Illustrated model staying at Burrow's home called the police. No details have been released on potential items stolen from Burrow's home.

After commenting on the incident on Wednesday, Burrow is done talking about it.

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback spoke about his experience with being the latest professional athlete to be targeted by thieves.

"I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one," Burrow said, "and way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share."

As relayed by OutKick's Matt Reigle, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a break-in had taken place at Burrow's Anderson Township, Ohio, home and that police had been called by SI Swimsuit model Olivia Ponton. In October, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had their homes broken into while playing a Monday Night Football game.

These burglaries are happening across American sports. In November, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis revealed that burglars had broken into his home while he was playing a game at Fiserv Forum. He even offered a $40,000 reward for anyone with information on the suspects.

