FBI Issues Warning To Athletes After String Of Home Burglaries, Such As Avoid Social Media Posting

On Monday, the FBI issued a formal warning to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.

The warning follows a string of recent robberies targeting the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr., and most recently, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Specifically, the report details that "organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes" between September and November 2024.

"While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted," the report adds.

According to ABC News, the FBI found that organized theft groups from South America are behind the burglaries. The groups are reportedly "conducting physical and technical surveillance in preparation, using publicly available information and social media to identify a pattern of life for a prospective victim. They often know in advance where valuables are kept in a home."

The FBI encourages athletes to limit social media posting while away from home, as in altering potential theft groups that their homes are unoccupied.

"These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities," the FBI further states.

In the meantime, since the FBI report, a report surfaced that Sarah Jane Ramos, the fiancée of Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott, had nearly $50,000 worth of luxury goods stolen from her vehicle.

The incident took place one day before Doncic's house was robbed. It's unclear if the South American groups were behind the stealing of Ramos' goods.