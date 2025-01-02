Saints' Cam Jordan Donates $25K To Victims Of Bourbon Street Terror Attack

Cam Jordan is pitching in to help the victims of Wednesday's terror attack in New Orleans.

The Saints' veteran defensive end announced on social media that he has teamed up with the Greater New Orleans Foundation to donate $25,000 to the New Year's Day Tragedy Fund, and he's encouraging others to chip in what they can, too.

The fund will provide assistance to the families of those killed and injured when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into crowds on Bourbon Street during a New Year celebration. Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and dozens more were injured.

Jordan was drafted by the Saints in the first round (No. 24 overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft and has built a strong connection with the community in New Orleans over the years.

The eight-time Pro Bowler is the Saints' nominee for this year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. The league's most prestigious honor, the WPMOY Award recognizes players who not only excel on the field but are also committed to creating a positive impact off the field.

"Cam's dedication to this community has been evident since he became part of the Saints family 14 years ago," Saints owner Gayle Benson said, per the team's website. "His true passion for helping people, especially our youth, shines through in everything he does. Whether on or off the field, Cam gives his full effort.

"He is a respected ten-year team captain, a devoted husband and father, and a compassionate servant to our community, making him the model Saint. I could not be more proud of Cam and all that he has accomplished."

In addition to his contribution to the fund, Cam Jordan has encouraged fans in the New Orleans area to participate in a blood drive for the victims of the terror attack.