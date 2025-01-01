Saints QB Derek Carr 'Praying For New Orleans' After Deadly New Year's Terror Attack On Bourbon Street

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr is praying for The Big Easy after at least 10 people were killed and at least 30 more individuals were injured after a driver plowed a pickup truck down Bourbon Street in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Carr, who is in the midst of his second season with the Saints, shared his message to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday morning.

Defensive end Cam Jordan, who has spent his entire 14-year career in New Orleans, shared on X that he woke up to text messages about the news.

After driving a white Ford pickup truck through a large crowd in the French Quarter of New Orleans, the driver got out of the vehicle and fired a weapon. The attacker, a man, died after exchanging gunfire with police. Two police officers were reportedly shot during the incident.

The truck used in the attack had a Texas license plate, and was tracked crossing the southern border into the United States at Eagle Pass, Texas, two days before the attack.

It has not been confirmed that the attacker was driving the vehicle when it crossed the border. Police have also not confirmed the attacker's immigration status.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell declared the incident a "terrorist attack" during a Wednesday morning press briefing. FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan initially contradicted the statement and explained that the incident was "not a terrorist attack," but the FBI and President Joe Biden have confirmed that the attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

New Orleans is playing host to the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia on Wednesday, with kickoff set for 8:45 ET. The game, as of now, is still on as scheduled.