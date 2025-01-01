Driver Plows Car Through New Year's Crowd On Bourbon Street Leaving 10 Dead And Dozens Injured In New Orleans

At least 10 people have been killed and at least 30 more individuals have been injured after a driver plowed a pickup truck down Bourbon Street in New Orleans at approximately 3:15 AM ET on Wednesday morning. The driver got out of the vehicle and fired a weapon after driving through the crowd of New Year's revelers.

Fox News has confirmed that the attacker, a man, is now dead after exchanging gunfire with police. It is unclear if he was hit by an officer or if he ended his own life. Two police officers were shot during the incident.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry called the incident a "horrific act of violence" while urging anyone near the scene to avoid the area. New Orleans is playing host to the Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia on Wednesday, with kickoff set for 8:45 ET.

"The Sugar Bowl Committee is devastated by the terrible events from early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families," Jeff Hundley, Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar Bowl, said in a statement. "We are in ongoing discussions with authorities on the local, state, and federal levels and will communicate further details as they become available."

During a Wednesday morning press conference, New Orleans police chief Anne Kirkpatrick shared a different message for visitors and fans in the area and urged them to "continue enjoying" the city while avoiding Bourbon Street.

Kirkpatrick also stated that "the city has been impacted by a terror attack" while New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell shared a similar message calling it a "terrorist attack." FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan contradicted those statements and explained that the incident was "not a terrorist attack" just seconds after Kirkpatrick's statement, but the FBI later confirmed that the incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available throughout the day. Check back here for updates.