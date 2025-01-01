Sugar Bowl Postponed To Thursday After Deadly Terrorist Attack In New Orleans

The New Orleans community is dealing with a devastating attack after a man rammed his truck through a crowd of people early Wednesday morning, killing 10 people and injuring 30.

The FBI is calling it an "act of terrorism."

2:00 pm ET UPDATE: The Sugar Bowl has been postponed until Thursday, according to Sugar Bowl official. The official noted that the game has been delayed 24 hours.

The fact that law enforcement officials found additional IEDs, and they do not believe he was ‘solely responsible’ for this act, with the FBI asking the public for help with any tips.

Governor Jeff Landry was asked if it's safe for the public to attend Thursday’s game at the Superdome.

"I tell you one thing: your governor will be there," Landry said, while mentioning that the dome will be safer tomorrow than it was yesterday.

As for the SEC, commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement on Wednesday afternoon regarding the postponement until Thursday.

"The decision to postpone tonight's Sugar Bowl was made in the best interest of public safety. Lives were tragically lost last night and we are appreciative that public officials and law enforcement agencies continue to work with great diligence to ensure the safety of the New Orleans community."

According to sources, the FBI is currently sweeping the Superdome for any explosives, and has been in contact with the CFP committee, along with each team. They are currently meeting to determine how to proceed tonight from a security standpoint.

The University of Georgia released a statement at 12:42 p.m. that a student was critically injured in the attack, and is currently receiving medical attention.

"At this point, we have learned that a University of Georgia student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment. I have spoken to the student’s family and shared my concern, support and well wishes on behalf of the entire UGA community," President Jere W. Morehead wrote on social media.

Officials from all parties are trying to determine whether it is safe for the game to go on.

In the last hour, the SEC, Georgia, Notre Dame and the Sugar Bowl have all released statements concerning the horrible tragedy that occurred in New Orleans during the early-morning hours of New Year's Day.

Now that officials from all parties are meeting to discuss how they will play the game Thursday night, with additional security measures being put in place, it will be interesting to see if the game can be played in the afternoon.

We will keep you updated as news continues to come in.