Riley Gaines Blasts 'Immoral And Evil' Democrats For Behavior During Trump Speech

United States President Donald Trump delivered a speech in front of Congress on Tuesday night and Democratic lawmakers generally behaved like angry children upset that they didn't get their way.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, blasted the Democrats for showing disrespect throughout the speech.

Gaines attended the speech in Washington, D.C. and shared her observations from the event.

"Let me tell you what I didn't see," Gaines began. "I did not see Democrats stand and applaud a child with terminal brain cancer… I did not see Democrats stand and applaud and honor the life and memory of young girls… who lost their lives to illegal gang members."

Gaines continued to list all the moments that Democrats did not stand and applaud – all obvious situations where any normal American would, mind you – until she got to the one moment where they did show support.

"The ONLY thing they stood and cheered for was Ukraine," Gaines said. "And I don't mean peace in Ukraine… they only cheered when President Trump mentioned [America has] given Ukraine over $350 billion in taxpayer funds."

Gaines made sure to note that she was talking specifically about Democratic lawmakers – and left-wing media – not American Democratic voters. That's when she really laid into the members of Congress for their blatant disrespect of the country they purportedly represent.

"They don't love our country, they don't love our flag, they don't love the American people," Gaines said. "They are soulless, they are insufferable [and] they can only be described as immoral and evil."

WATCH:

It's truly incredible that after losing the Presidential election, and losing both Houses of Congress, they appear to have learned nothing.

Despite constantly saying they are the party of "unity," they have made it abundantly clear that unity is not anywhere near the top of their priority list. Democrats believe that if you're not with them, you're against them.

The problem is that, based on the election results, the majority of Americans aren't with them.