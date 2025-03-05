Nasty Democrat Shares Vulgar Reaction To Trump's Speech: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett continues to be a content machine.

The liberal Democrat from Texas has turned into a darling for the online left due to the fact she says the most unhinged stuff imaginable.

How unhinged? She shared fake and racist stats about white people on CNN and followed up that performance by claiming she's supporting Canada and Mexico over the USA.

The Republicans might never lose power if she becomes the face of the Democrat party. She makes AOC - a true firecracker - look rational and centrist.

Jasmine Crockett shares idiotic reaction to President Trump's speech.

President Donald Trump addressed Congress and the nation Tuesday night. Would it surprise you to learn that Crockett wasn't impressed?

It shouldn't.

Not only was she impressed, but she felt it was necessary to drop an f-bomb while reacting to Trump's speech.

"This is a terrible nightmare. Somebody slap me and wake me the f*ck up because I’m ready to get on with it," Crockett said following Trump's speech.

You can watch a video of her comments below, and make sure to hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Cringe!

I seriously can't believe the online left is elevating Crockett as a star. That is going to turn out to be a massive mistake.

People online love her. They think she's sticking it to Trump and making a difference.

In reality, she's providing Republicans and conservatives with the best free ad material they could ever want.

The woman is a soundboard for dumb comments. Also, what is with her language? I'm certainly no prude, and have been known to drop an f-bomb myself from time to time.

The difference is, I'm not a sitting member of Congress. I'm not an elected official. I'm a regular dude. Yet, she seems to love to let it fly.

Not very classy!

Keep up the free promo material, Crockett! Republicans and Trump can't thank you enough. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.