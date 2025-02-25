Nasty Democrat Shares Vulgar Anti-Elon Musk Message: WATCH

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett just can't help herself when it comes to saying stupid things.

Crockett skyrocketed to internet notoriety after appearing on CNN and sharing false stats about white people committing crimes.

You'd think such an embarrassing moment would incentivize her to dial it back. After all, who enjoys making a fool out of themselves?

Well, she's not interested in that and is now escalating her rhetoric.

Jasmine Crockett shares vulgar message for Elon Musk.

Elon Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump with cutting waste, fraud and abuse in the federal government. That's made him public enemy number one in the eyes of the Democrats and far-left liberals.

While most of his critics aren't resorting to vulgarities to prove a point, the Democrat from Texas most certainly is.

"F*ck off," Crockett responded when asked what she'd say to Elon Musk in a video posted by the Daily Caller.

You can watch the video below, and make sure to send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Way to keep it classy, Congresswoman Crockett! What is it with politicians thinking dropping curse words makes them badass?

It's cringe. It's very cringe.

Of course, being cringe is what Crockett is all about these days. She's turning being anti-Trump into her entire brand.

Here are a few more quick hitters:

Disagreement is healthy. It's a pillar of American society, but being cringe by telling Elon Musk to "f*ck off" is a bad look for Jasmine Crockett. Of course, she probably doesn't care. She just likes posturing as a rebel and a hero. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.