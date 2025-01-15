Nancy Mace Unleashes Heated Rant After Disrespectful Comment: WATCH

Congresswoman Nancy Mace erupted Tuesday after a very disrespectful comment.

Mace is a big hit with the OutKick crew, and it's not hard to tell why. She's a complete firecracker who has been booming in the world of politics ever since she took a stand for protecting women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

The politician from South Carolina has always been popular within the Republican community, but there's no doubt her profile is at the highest it's ever been.

Nancy Mace rips Jasmine Crockett.

She's now added another incredible moment to her long list of viral hits. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett thought it was a smart idea to call Mace a child during a House Oversight Committee meeting, and it was off to the races.

"I am no child. Do not call me a child. I am no child. Do not even start. I am a grown woman that is 47-years-old. I have broken more glass ceilings than you ever will. You will not do that. I am not a child. I am not a child. If you want to take it outside, we can do that," an incredibly upset Mace said Tuesday after Crockett's child comment and suggesting she was only supporting women and children from transgender insanity for campaign donations.

You can watch the wild moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I don't think it's a bold claim to say Crockett was way out of line with her remark. Calling a grown woman a child is an insane thing to do.

Imagine if the roles were reversed. Imagine what the media would be doing right now if Mace had called Jasmine Crockett a child.

It would probably be the biggest news story in America. People would be trying to cancel the South Carolina politician. Instead, Crockett made the comment, and Mace absolutely laid into her.

That's the energy and passion OutKick readers have come to know and love.

Mace continues to create plenty of viral moments, and I have no doubt she has more left in the tank. It should be fun to see what she does next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.