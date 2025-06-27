That's It? Fans React To Learning What Banned White Sox Fan Said To Ketel Marte

Did the fan even know that Ketel Marte's mom had passed?

Major League Baseball overreacted, and now it has a mess on its hands.

We now know what the Chicago White Sox fan who was indefinitely banned from all Major League Baseball ballparks said to Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte that made him extremely emotional in a game earlier this week.

"What happened was in the 7th inning I came to bat, I'm ready at the plate and I hear this fan shouting. He was on top of the dugout. He yelled at me, saying stuff about my mom," the 31-year-old Marte told reporter Yancen Pujols.

"He was like, I sent your mom a text last night," Marte continued before then revealing that he was in Chicago in 2017 when he found out his mother passed away in a car crash.

PUNISHMENT DOESN'T FIT THE CRIME

Now, don't get me wrong - the fan comes across as a punk and an idiot and probably deserved to get tossed from the stadium, especially with Marte becoming as emotional as he did.

But we still don't even know if the fan, who is reportedly in his early 20s, even knew about Marte's mother's death 8 years ago.

The next day, Major League Baseball tweeted out a photo of the White Sox scoreboard and captioned it: "We stand with you, Ketel Marte." A noble gesture but one that only brought more questions about what exactly happened.

MLB REFUSED TO RESPOND TO REQUESTS ABOUT WHAT FAN SAID

To be not only banned indefinitely from White Sox Rate Field but ALL of MLB ballparks though?

That seems like a bit of a stretch now that we know what was actually said. I'm sure many of you thought that the White Sox fan must have said something so obscene and extremely detailed about Marte's mother to receive that type of reaction. But if it was just that text message or a "Your Momma" joke, then this is once again what can happen when one allows the social media mob to take control of the narrative.

As I wrote the morning after the incident, MLB needed to reveal what was said before it quickly spiraled out of control. I reached out for comment. MLB never responded. The result has been exactly what I predicted, and now the league has put Ketel Marte in an impossible situation that he never asked for to begin with.

UNHINGED REACTIONS

On one hand, you have people openly doxxing and revealing the White Sox fan's name and address and telling people to "Ruin his life."

On the other, you have people now going as far as to say that "Family is off limits" when it comes to talking smack at games.

So that means Philadelphia Eagles fans will never say another word to Patrick Mahomes about his annoying brother Jackson? No one is going to maybe say an NSFW joke about Kate Upton when Justin Verlander is on the mound? Ohio State vs Michigan fans will always be on their best behavior from here on out, right?

We need to be realistic here, people.

MLB ONCE AGAIN CAVED TO THE SOCIAL MEDIA MOB

Yes, things said at ballparks and stadiums have gotten out of control. Families should be able to attend games with their children and not worry about F words being dropped left and right by drunk fans around them.

But there's a reason that the stadium can enforce that - and usually does a good job of doing so. Because when the social media police and the holier-than-thou intervene, things get messy very quickly.

Which they did here because MLB reacted the way it did without giving any sort of explanation as to WHY, and now this is where we are. Major League Baseball has a pattern of doing this - just look at it overreacting to false reports about the "racist" Georgia Voting Law and moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta.

The White Sox fan isn't in the right, but shame on Major League Baseball and shame on the lunatics out there that overreacted as well.

DID THE WHITE SOX FAN DESERVE TO GET BANNED? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow