MLB Fans Argue Over Ban Of Man Who Allegedly Mocked Player's Dead Mother

No one knows what was exactly said by the fan.

Major League Baseball has banned a Chicago White Sox fan who mockingly berated Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte over the passing of his mother. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the fan has been "indefinitely" banned from all MLB ballparks moving forward.

The ban has brought about some divisiveness among social media baseball fans. Since neither MLB nor the White Sox have released the fan's exact quote that led to such a stiff penalty, you have passionate fans on both sides of the argument - those that believe there's no place in baseball to mock someone's dead mother, to those that think the punishment was too harsh, absolutely berating each other as the narrative is quickly getting out of hand.

If MLB released what the fan said, it could easily squash this story. A quick look at social media shows how much the incident has already spiraled out of control, as some fans are now bringing racism, free speech and more into it. And the fact is, no one knows what they are even arguing about!

KETEL MARTE BEGAN TEARING UP ON THE FIELD DURING TUESDAY'S GAME

The incident happened during Tuesday night's Diamondbacks-White Sox game in Chicago, when an emotional Marte was seen slumped over and crying while in the infield, causing D-Backs manager Torey Lovullo to come out of the dugout and console the 31-year-old. A few minutes prior to that, a White Sox fan shouted something allegedly derogatory about Marte's deceased mother, who passed away in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

Apparently, what was said was so bad that both Lovullo and a member of the Diamondbacks personnel informed stadium security, who located the fan and escorted him out of the stadium. The fan was originally banned from Chicago's Rate Field before the upgraded MLB all-stadium ban.

OutKick has reached out to Major League Baseball for clarification on what the fan allegedly said as well as repercussions if the fan tries to attend a future MLB game.

On Wednesday, Major League Baseball's official X account posted a photo of the White Sox writing "Baseball Is Family: The White Sox Community Supports Ketel Marte," on the team's Rate Field scoreboard.

"Yall are trying to ruin a dudes life for making a mean comment to a millionaire," one person responded. "Disgusting from that fan. It's one thing to talk trash and chatter up players but another to make it personal. Classless," wrote another.

MLB HAS NOT REVEALED WHAT THE FAN EXACTLY SAID

Although the majority of baseball fans agree that the fan should face some sort of punishment, MLB and Marte himself could probably cause themselves a lot less stress or questions about the whole thing if it was just revealed what he said. Otherwise, everyone is just assuming.

Regardless, MLB is a private organization and can do as it pleases, and apparently that now includes that making fun of someone's family member passing away is off limits, and rightfully so (although I don't know if an indefinite ban is the correct move… because once again, I don't know what was said!)

