Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Cries On Field After Fan Yells Something About His Late Mother, Manager Consoles Him

The Arizona second baseman was in tears on the field after a fan shouted at him.

Tuesday night should have been a joyful one for Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte, but instead, it was one he'll want to try and forget.

Marte launched his 15th home run of the year in the first inning, helping push Arizona to a 4-1 win over the White Sox in Chicago, but later in the game, he became visibly emotional on the field after a fan in attendance shouted something about his late mother.

Marte's mom passed away in a car accident in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

According to a Diamondbacks spokesperson who told the Arizona Republic, the fan was ejected from the game at the request of Arizona manager Torey Lovullo and bench coach Jeff Banister.

Lovullo said that he heard what the fan shouted and that the incident occurred in the seventh inning while Marte was up to bat.

"[Marte] put his head down, and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him, for sure," Lovullo explained.

"I could see he was sobbing. It hurt," Lovullo said, according to the Republic. "[I told him], 'I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone. No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you heard, that guy is an idiot. It shouldn't have an impact on you.'"

Marte became emotional during a pitching change shortly after the incident, which is when Lovullo put his arm around him to try to calm him down.

Arizona shortstop Geraldo Perdomo said after the contest that the fan "should be banned for sure" and that "we can't continue to do that sh-t here in the MLB."

Neither the Diamondbacks nor the White Sox have released a statement about Tuesday night's incident.