Reporter Makes Kate Upton Reference During Verlander Zoom: Hot Mic

This might be one of the biggest nothing burgers I'll blog about in 2025, but let's do it since all the other tabloids seem to think it's worth writing because it's Kate Upton content.

Here's how this one went down on Monday:

Justin Verlander signed with the San Francisco Giants.

The local media is told that Verlander will hop on a Zoom with them to give quotes and create some content over the signing.

The media ‘hops on the call’ and sits there acting like they care. Blah, blah, blah, Verlander signs with the Giants, still thinks he has some innings left in the tank at 42, blah, blah, blah.

Some reporter from NBC Sports S.F. or Bay Area, or whatever they're calling that outlet these days, has his mic open and says, "What? Look at Justin's name" to a colleague.

Justin was using Kate Upton's account.

Verlander, knowing how dumb this moment is/was, says, "I'll change it, alright, I'll change it."

According to people who stuck around on the Zoom, Verlander did change the name.

In a true sign of the times, the reporter on the hot mic didn't even write about the Verlander Zoom press conference.

Maybe he was on the Zoom so he could jot down a couple of notes for when he hops on a pod later this week.

As for Kate Upton, she's back to being silent after a fairly busy 2024 when she was promoting canned cocktails.