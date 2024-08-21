Taylor Swift Can't Like Jackson Mahomes' Instagram Interaction With Travis Kelce's Ex

Jackson Mahomes is once again making the rounds for all the wrong reasons.

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick, Jackson has made a name for himself the last few years for being the absolute worst, so much so that even his own family can't stand him.

So what did Jackson decide he should go and do?

Post on Mahomes' teammate Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole's Instagram page and comment on how hot she looks.

JACKSON MAHOMES CREEPING ON KELCE'S EX

"You ate with this fit. Very demure!" the 24-year-old Mahomes wrote before creepily adding a smiley face. Jackson was referencing a popular TikTok trend going around where people reference how they look by saying, "Very demure, very mindful," and thanks to Jackson, that trend has now been ruined as well.

You just know that Travis Kelce had to have texted Patrick Mahomes and been like "Dude, what is your younger brother doing?" Everyone knows that ex-girlfriends are off limits, especially when the rest of your family is best friends with Travis and his current girlfriend Taylor Swift, who can't stand Jackson either.

Travis Kelce dated model Kayla Nicole from 2017-2022 before the two split over unknown circumstances. In the months following, Kayla would end up unfollowing Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. Taylor Swift has since become BFFs with Brittany so the drama is all right there for some fireworks.

And now Jackson Mahomes comes steamrolling in and thirst trapping on Kayla's photo? You just KNOW that Taylor Swift is fuming over it.

Hell, at this point she might have enough power at Arrowhead Stadium that she could get Jackson banned from the stadium if she wanted.

All I know is I can't wait for the video of the first time Jackson sees Taylor or Travis - you just know their eyes are going to be shooting daggers at him. When will you ever learn, Jackson?