President Trump Gains Major Leverage Over ESPN And NFL Through Massive Media Deal Approval Process

If there's anything we've learned in the past decade, it's that Trump usually wins. And the NFL and ESPN may soon find this out.

The league and the network are celebrating a $2-$2.5 billion deal in which the Wordwide Leader has purchased the NFL Network, the RedZone Channel, more games, and other media and brand entities in exchange for the NFL getting a reported 10 percent equity stake in the network.

Big win for ESPN.

Big win for the NFL.

And a big win for President Donald Trump.

That's because this deal that the network and the league have been celebrating for days since the sides agreed needs federal regulatory approval.

The Department of Justice will be involved because the deal will need antitrust clearance through the U.S. Department of Justice's Antritrust Division, per Reuters.

The DOJ, for example, had oversight over Disney's $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019. Disney is ESPN's parent company.

In that investigation, Fox’s regional sports networks were deemed to give Disney and ESPN excessive market power in live sports and the DOJ required Disney to divest of all 22 Fox regional sports networks to approve the deal.

There are even examples of the DOJ blocking or delaying deals it deems to violate antitrust laws – that includes the 2018 AT&T purchase of Time Warner.

The point is, DOJ intervention is common when deals involve live sports rights and media consolidation, both of which are part of the NFL-ESPN deal.

AG Pam Bondi Works For Trump

So where does Trump get involved?

Well, the DOJ head is Attorney General Pam Bondi. She serves as the chief law enforcement officer and legal advisor of the federal government.

Bondi is a member of Trump's cabinet. She was appointed by Trump. And she serves at the pleasure of the president.

So, basically, Trump has power over the DOJ, which in turn is about to scrutinize the ESPN-NFL deal.

Are you adding up 1 + 1, yet?

This is not to say Trump can determine the direction of a government oversight investigation one way or the other. But can he delay the outcome that is already expected to take up to a year? Can he pull levers that give him power over the process?

Of course – if he wants to wield that power.

NFL Has Been Trump Target

And, you see, the President has already shown that he is willing to wield that power. Because he has already threatened to use his power within the Federal Government to get what he wants relative to the NFL.

Last month, President Trump publicly threatened the Washington Commanders with "restrictions" on their stadium project if they didn't change their nickname back to Redskins.

He hasn't actually followed through on the threat – it may not be the time yet. But the Commanders are said to believe the President is serious about the issue.

And the White House confirmed he is wholly serious.

So if Trump is willing to embrace his power over a team nickname issue, raise your hand if you believe he's going to vacate that power over a gigantic deal involving ESPN and the NFL – two historically woke entities the President has publicly disagreed with in the past.

Yeah, no hands raised.

President Has Criticized ESPN

You'll recall that in 2018 then Trump-45 publicly criticized ESPN’s announcement that it would no longer broadcast the national anthem during Monday Night Football.

He said the network "decided not to defend our beautiful national anthem," and added that, unlike ESPN, Americans should "always honor and value our great American flag."

That issue faded. But the looming DOJ investigation gives Trump-47 cards to play against ESPN that he didn't hold in 2018.

Trump's criticisms of the NFL have also been ubiquitous, dating back decades to his time as a USFL owner, but more recently for its kickoff rules changes, its anthem policies and even players kneeling years ago.

The President is an NFL fan. He attended the Super Bowl. He hosted the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House months ago. But the President's relationship with the NFL has been a tangled one to say the least.

The point is that relationship now has a dominant partner if Trump wants to get his way on some matter. The ESPN-NFL deal this week gives him that upper hand.