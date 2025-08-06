Roger Goodell Addresses Concerns About Changes To RedZone Channel After Purchase Of NFL Network

Perhaps the most discussed issue that has concerned fans about the deal in which ESPN just purchased the NFL Network and other assets from the NFL in exchange for the league getting an equity share of the network is the future of the RedZone channel.

There were concerns ESPN might do to RedZone something akin to what it did to the classic 1990s-2000s era SportsCenter – meaning, to ruin it.

There were concerns the RedZone would no longer be commercial-free, a major worry for fans who recognize not all NFL games go to commercial at the same time.

And there were concerns a new host was coming. Or worse, ESPN would rotate the hosts to include the likes of over-hyped Stephen A. Smith or some other woke ESPNer.

Goodell: RedZone Will 'Stay The Same'

So the answers:

"That will actually stay the same," Goodell said of the RedZone Channel during an interview with ESPN on Wednesday. "It will continue to be produced [out of the NFL Network studios in California]. It will be the NFL RedZone. I don't think fans will see any difference to that.

"The context to that is that ESPN purchased the RedZone name and they will be able to use that for other sports – college football and other things. I think that could be an exciting thing …"

So rather than NFL RedZone retreating, Goodell suggests ESPN might advance that brand.

Maybe College Football RedZone.

NBA RedZone.

"But as far as NFL Redzone, there won't be any changes for our fans," Goodell said.

Scott Hanson Returns As RedZone Host

The first significant sign of that is RedZone longtime host Scott Hanson announced late Tuesday he will remain the host for the channel.

Hanson has been the host of NFL RedZone since its launch in 2009, making him the face of the program for its entire run. This will be the start of his 17th season on the program.

ESPN will own and operate NFL Network and other media entities previously owned by the NFL, which raises some significant ethical journalistic questions going forward. ESPN is adding broadcast rights to three additional games, which brings its total number for the coming season to 28.

The NFL is getting a 10 percent share in ESPN in this deal. So, yes, the league ESPN covers would own a stake in ESPN.

Deal Worth Billions Needs Approval

Industry analysts value that looming NFL stake to be worth roughly $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion, based on an estimated total valuation of ESPN at $25–$30 billion.

ESPN's fantasy game platform also mergers with that of the NFL, making ESPN the official fantasy product for the league.

NFL owners are expected to approve the purchase at some point in the coming months. The FCC and other regulatory government agencies will also need to approve the transaction.