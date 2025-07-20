President Trump Threatens To 'Put A Restriction' On Commanders New Stadium If Team Doesn't Return To Redskins Nickname

The picture of unity in May in the Oval Office suggested everyone – the Washington Commanders, the District of Columbia and President Donald Trump – were on the same page about bringing the NFL draft to Washington D.C. but the group isn't quite so agreed about the nickname of the Washington NFL franchise.

Since then, the President has made it abundantly clear multiple times that he doesn't like "Commanders" as the team's nickname.

He wants the name to return to "Redskins."

Trump Truth Social Addresses Redskins Nickname

And Sunday afternoon, President Trump made a not so subtle threat to the parties involved that he might "put a restriction" on the project to build a new stadium on old RFK Stadium site if the club doesn't agree and comply.

"I may put a restriction on them that if they don't change the name back to the original Washington Redskins and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, "Washington Commanders," I won't make a deal for them to build a stadium in Washington," Trump posted on Truth Social.

I think we all know that Trump rarely posts without purpose. He says what's on his mind, and he usually follows through in some sort of way.

So Commanders owner Josh Harris, who was part of that Oval Office gathering that suggested everyone was all friendly in Washington, would be wise to take the President at his word. It probably isn't a bluff.

Trump wants something in exchange for his (Federal Government) cooperation and now we know what it is.

Washington RFK Stadium In Trump Crosshairs

The team announced in April it had reached an agreement with the District of Columbia to develop the 170-acre RFK Stadium site, which includes not just the stadium, but also space for housing, green space and a sports complex.

The project cost is estimated at nearly $3.8 billion before overruns, with the Commanders contributing $2.7 billion and the city investing roughly $1.1 billion.

The federal government transferred administrative control of the land in January, but the issue has hit a snag in local government votes.

The D.C. City Council missed a crucial deadline to vote on the site, possibly jeopardizing the $3.7 billion project. Legislation formalizing the deal is scheduled for public hearings later this month. The Council is facing public pressure over costs and housing priorities.

Josh Harris Vowed To Stay With Commanders

The franchise retired the "Redskins" nickname in 2020 amid pressure from most liberal political factions that the name was racially offensive. This despite polls, some published in the Washington Post, that say a majority of Native Americans are not offended by the nickname.

There was another poll in April of 2024 of Washington fans in which 58% preferred Redskins to Commanders.

But Harris said earlier this year the Commanders nickname isn't going anywhere.

"I think it's now embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. So we're going with that," Harris said in February.

"The name Commanders means something. It's about players who love football, are great at football, hit hard, mentally tough, great teammates. It's really meaningful that that name is growing in meaning."

Trump Raises Stakes On Getting Redskins Back

Trump obviously does not agree and has said so multiple times.

But Sunday's Truth post seemingly was an example of the President raising the stakes on the issues because it's important to him.

And now he's suggesting he might withhold something from the stadium project if he – and a good percentage of fans – don't see a change back to Redskins.