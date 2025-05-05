NFL 2027 Draft Heading To Washington Announcement Turns Into A Trump Lovefest

It was admittedly a good news press conference, with the NFL awarding the 2027 NFL draft to Washington D.C. and the Washington Commanders right there in the Oval Office of the White House along with President Trump.

But as we listened to the announcement, the news of which had been leaked earlier by multiple media outlets, we saw something kind of striking.

Past Disagreements Cast Aside

We saw D.C. Mayor Murial Bowser thank Trump.

We saw NFL commissioner Roger Goodell thank Trump multiple times for multiple things.

We saw Commanders managing partner Josh Harris gift Trump with an inscribed football and Commanders jersey, and call the Commander-In-Chief the "ultimate commander."

Trump, meanwhile, told Harris he has "a very good quarterback, a great quarterback, I think."

We also saw Trump self-deprecate. And call Harris a friend. And be humble about his role in getting the NFL a lot of money in Canada.

There were a lot of smiles. Some chuckles.

It was cool, all this amicable stuff.

Everyone Agreeable And Friendly

And it was almost something not of this current hot, hostile political climate.

"I don't think there's a better site anywhere in the world," Trump said of the draft landing in Washington.

"Perfect site," Harris interjected.

"You know, he's a friend of mine, he's a very successful guy, there's a reason for it," Trump said pointing to Harris.

And then Harris, who disagrees with Trump on the name of his football team – because Trump as recently as two weeks ago said Redskins is a superior name than Commanders – gave Trump the jersey and football.

No disagreement here, folks.

"Not only are these announcements great for the NFL but they also advance the mission of making Washington D.C. safe and clean and beautiful," Trump said. "We're working very closely with the Mayor, which you know.

"We've made a lot of improvements in the last few months. It's getting to look really strong. Crime is way down. There's a good relationship we have going with Muriel. So, I want to thank you very much and would you like to say a few words?"

Trump And Bowser On Same Page

The President offered the Mayor the mic and she seemed to genuinely appreciate it.

"Thank you, Mr. President," Bowser said. "We are delighted to be here with the Washington Commanders, the NFL and the President to talk about this very exciting announcement for Washington D.C."

Bowser said the NFL draft would fill hotel rooms, restaurants and bring Americans from all 50 states to visit the Nation's Capital.

And this is where you must recall Bowser, a Democrat, has had her disagreements with Trump. This year alone, she's pushed back against the idea of the Federal government taking over the city. She's suggested the administration's request to clean up homeless camps around the White House and other areas is "working against our ability to invest in our city."

And there was the very public disagreement about the painting of the BLM mural on one street during the first Trump term. Interestingly, that mural is gone now as Bowser, in announcing her shift away from it, said, "We're going to evolve."

The President and the Mayor have apparently evolved into an attitude of finding common ground.

Goodell Thanks Trump Time And Again

Well, Mr. President, thank you, we're honored to be here in the Oval Office and have you announce the 2027 NFL draft is a special treat," Goodell said. "So, thank you for your support."

Goodell wasn't through. He's previously acknowledged to Trump his appreciation for enshrining the NFL's victory in the Canadian Supreme Court into the last trade deal between the countries.

That arose in 2017, when Canada’s TV broadcast regulator decided to allow the U.S. feed of the Super Bowl, complete with commercials, to be simultaneously broadcast in the country. That was costing the NFL ad revenues.

Goodell has thanked Trump for his support on the matter previously. And did so again on Monday.

"We also, I want to thank you, because you helped us get in the Canadian trade deal," Goodell said. "We want to make sure we note that again …

Trump interrupted, "they gave a great American company a lot of money that you deserved, frankly," Trump said.

The 2027 draft is expected to draw "well over a million" people Goodell said, agreeing with Trump.

Yeah, all this agreement and good will at the White House among past antagonists … pretty cool.