It's Panic Time In Dallas After Latest Cowboys Loss Against San Francisco 49ers

If Dallas Cowboys fans weren't already panicking about the 2024 NFL season slipping away, they just might be after a loss on Sunday Night Football to the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, we have to keep things in perspective. Even with the loss, Dallas is still 3-4. That's not great, and obviously well underneath preseason expectations, but they're not out of the NFL playoff race by any means.

That being said, the biggest problem is that the Cowboys just aren't competitive against good opponents.

The 49ers were having their own issues, mostly due to injuries like the Cowboys, but they still controlled Dallas on Sunday Night Football.

The Cowboys came into Sunday night's game coming off their bye week and needed to put up a strong showing, especially since they got flat-out embarrassed two weeks ago against the Detroit Lions.

But it just didn't happen. The 49ers out-gained the Cowboys 381-167 through three quarters and the 49ers took a 17-point lead into the final frame.

Dallas put up a fight in the fourth, scoring two touchdowns against a 49ers defense that played mostly shell coverage, but they still lost. Again.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys even got the ball with a chance to drive for a game-winning touchdown. But they went four-and-out without gaining a single yard.

The New Orleans Saints walloped the Cowboys in Week 2, 44-19, and the Ravens were on the way to a blowout over Dallas in Week 3 (they led 28-6) before inexplicably allowing the Cowboys to outscore them 19-0 in the fourth quarter (very similar to the 49ers).

Baltimore hung on to win, though, as all good teams do against Dallas, like San Francisco.

The Cowboys' three wins this season have come against the Browns, Giants and Steelers.

While the Steelers are a decent team, that still means the only quarterbacks that Dallas has beaten this season are Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones and Justin Fields.

It doesn't get much easier, either, and that's the real issue here. The Cowboys next four games are against the Falcons, Eagles, Texans and Commanders.

Those teams have a combined record of 22-9.

It's getting late early for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.