Deebo Samuel Gives Scary Details Into His Battle With Pneumonia

Deebo Samuel will be back in the San Francisco 49ers lineup this week ahead of their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys after missing some time with pneumonia.

Now, the ultra-talented "wide back" is giving some details about his battle with the illness and it's pretty scary.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Samuel spent Sunday through Tuesday in the hospital with fluid in his lungs after leaving the Niners game against the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

"Honestly, like, I really couldn’t breathe, for real," Samuel said on Friday. "I didn’t really know what was wrong until after the game."

You really take breathing for granted until it's suddenly hard to do. Especially when you have no clue why it's suddenly really hard to breathe.

While Samyel made it through a couple of snaps, he said that he knew early on that something was amiss.

"Probably when I went out to pre-game warmups and I had no energy to run or anything for a while," Samuel said. "Then, I came in and we tried to do a little IV [to] get a little energy. Gladly, we found it right after the game and everything else as well.

"Yeah, it was scary, because it was kind of hard to breathe, for real. You can’t take deep breaths."

Worse yet, Samuel said that he has hospital anxiety. Although, that's normal. Show me someone who isn't a medical professional but enjoys hospitals, and I'll show you a psycho.

However, he said it turned out to not be so bad.

"I have hospital anxiety," Samuel explained. "I don’t like being in the hospital. But whatever it took for me to get better, you know I’m all for it. Those two days in there, it was cool. I had my brother in there [and] bring my game. I was really just in there chilling, getting all the treatment that I needed."

Hopefully, if he's in the lineup on Sunday, that chilling paid off and Deebo is back to being Deebo… for the sake of my fantasy team.